Aloha Foot Spa and Salt Therapy Excels in Foot Reflexology in Pompano Beach and Deerfield Beach, Florida

Margate, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/17/2019 --With many people succumbing to malicious stress due to various reasons, the demand for foot reflexology has understandably increased. The holistic therapy helps control blood pressure, improve nerve sensitivity, boost energy level, improve blood circulation, promote sleep, prevent migraines and headaches, speed up curing wounds, treat urinary tract conditions.



Despite being one of the oldest healing practices, reflexology was adopted by the west much later back in the 1950s. Moreover, its long list of potential benefits was not well documented and well researched. However, upon the feedback received from many people, this alternative practice has gained immense popularity in recent times. Its reported benefits range from stress relief and relaxation to increased blood circulation.



The practice of reflexology follows the meridians - energy lines or channels that map the entire body. Each organ corresponds with different channels which can be accessed through points of the body. At Aloha Foot Spa and Salt Therapy, the expert therapists are certified and well trained to stimulate the pressure points in the feet that correspond to the organs relating to the head and neck, spine, chest, and pelvic areas.



At Aloha Spa, the experts take a comprehensive look at the different types of foot reflexology in Pompano Beach and Deerfield Beach Florida. With years of experience in the industry, they can apply the right amount of pressure required to prevent an onset of uncontrollable giggles.



Sessions are 30, 60, and 90 minutes in duration. They include reflexology with each foot massage. While going through the therapy, one has to unplug from all types of electronics as they enter the establishment. The tranquil environment and quietness elevate the relaxation experience.



The therapy is reported to have cured sinus headaches, digestive problems, and other complications. Overall, it can have a positive effect on how someone feels, and on their quality of life.



About Aloha Foot Spa and Salt Room

Aloha Foot Spa and Salt Room, located in the Margate area, is owned by husband & wife team Alan and Rose Marie Richmond. After their first experience at running a foot spa in California, they knew that this was something they believed in and wanted to continue.