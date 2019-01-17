Aloha Foot Spa and Salt Therapy Specializes in Quality Foot Massage in Coral Springs and Pompano Beach, Florida

Margate, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/17/2019 --While many people seek therapy and body massage treatment for relaxation, there are very few people who think that their feet need this pampering too. A foot massage is something that one can consider to give relief to their tired and aching feet.



According to the experts, if done carefully, it can treat pains and aches such as headaches, migraines, neck pain, lower and upper backaches. Further, it improves mood and fights depression. The process involves exerting pressures on specific points of the feet which help alleviate depression symptoms.



Aloha Foot Spa and Salt Therapy is a popular name known for its incredible foot massage in Coral Spring and Pompano Beach, Florida. Their foot massage includes an additional massage for the legs, as well as back, neck, and shoulders, and even the ears and scalp.



They are also experts at massaging hands and arms. One can enjoy the treatment without any need to disrobe or go through any special process. The therapists, employed at Aloha Spa, are all certified and trained to stimulate nerve reflexes and pressure points in the feet as part of a relaxing foot massage while encouraging the feet to improve the body function and bring balance and harmony throughout.



According to the earlier research, a 5-minute foot massage could help relax and reduce stress in critical care patients; while hand or foot rub was seen to bring emotional comfort to those grieving the death of a loved one.



Irrespective of the duration of the season, be it of 30 minutes or 90-minute sessions, the expert therapist can do it with utmost precision and professionalism. They understand the art of massage and communicate with their guests to find out their needs, making them feel relaxed and comfortable.



For more information on foot reflexology in Pompano Beach and Deerfield Beach, Florida, visit https://www.alohafootandsalt.com/reflexology-foot-reflexology-margate-coconut-creek-coral-springs-deerfield-beach-parkland-pompano-beach.



About Aloha Foot Spa and Salt Room

Aloha Foot Spa and Salt Room, located in the Margate area, is owned by husband & wife team Alan and Rose Marie Richmond. After their first experience at running a foot spa in California, they knew that this was something they believed in and wanted to continue.