Alpha Capital Partners Acquires Park Place Landing

Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2018 --Alpha Capital Partners announced that it has completed the acquisition of Park Place Landing (270 Park Place, Kenedy, TX) an 80 unit/112-bed corporate and family housing project located in Kenedy, TX through its wholly owned subsidiary Alpha Residential Trust.



Park Place Landing was developed in 2015. The site includes four buildings with a total of 80 units. The asset is located in Karnes County, the heart of the Eagle Ford shale play, and is well positioned to cater to work force and family housing for oil & gas companies. The Eagle Ford shale is one of the most prolific single underground formation ever discovered in the lower 48 states and is the second most-active drilling basin in the country.



This is the second asset acquired in Alpha Residential Growth Fund IV, a targeted $50M fund. ARG Fund IV will acquire and operate student housing and multifamily apartment communities in the middle market Midwest, South and Southeastern regions with the objective of creating value through Alpha Capital Partners operating process and improving market fundamentals.



CLOSING DATE: July 16, 2018



About Alpha Capital Partners

Alpha Capital Partners is a Pittsburgh area based real estate investment firm that acquires student-housing, multi-family and medical offices in secondary and tertiary markets. The company is a leader in the middle-market space and has delivered higher-than-expected margins and risk-adjusted returns. Alpha Capital Partners is continuously growing its portfolio and currently owns 23 properties in growth markets across the United States. For additional information, visit http://www.alphacapitalpartners.com



