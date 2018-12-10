Alpha Capital Partners Acquires Pinnacle on Pleasant

Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2018 --Alpha Capital Partners, a Pittsburgh area-based real estate investment firm, has acquired an asset located in the Cincinnati, OH sub-market of Fairfield. This 228-unit garden-style community offers an exceptional location situated within 5 miles of choice restaurants and retail. The property sits on over fifteen acres and is comprised of ten 3 story buildings with a mix of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom units.



Jide Famuagun, CEO of Alpha Capital Partners, said "We are excited to expand our footprint in this area which has been ranked one of the top 10 US Cities in affordability, job market, and raising a family. We look forward to adding value, enhancing tenant experience, and serving this great community."



This is the fifth asset acquired in Alpha Residential Growth Fund IV, a targeted $50M fund. ARG Fund IV will acquire and operate value-add and opportunistic middle market student housing and multifamily communities.



About Alpha Capital Partners

Alpha Capital Partners is a Pittsburgh-based real estate investment firm that acquires student-housing, multi-family and medical offices in secondary and tertiary markets. The company is the leader in the middle-market space and has delivered higher-than-expected margins and risk-adjusted returns. Alpha Capital Partners is continuously growing its portfolio and currently owns over twenty-five properties in growth markets across the United States. For additional information, visit www.alphacapitalpartners.com



Contact for Alpha Capital Partners

Investor Relations: Aly McCaffrey

Media: Lola Soyebo Harris

Phone: 412-212-0665