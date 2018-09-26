Alpha Capital Partners Acquires Two Healthcare Properties

Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2018 --Alpha Capital Partners, a Pittsburgh area-based real estate investment firm, has recently acquired two healthcare real estate properties. Surgery Center of Ocala is a multi-specialty ambulatory surgery center located in Ocala, Florida and 395 South Industrial Boulevard is a medical device design and development property located in Trenton, Georgia. The acquisitions closed on August 23rd and August 31st, respectively.



Surgery Center of Ocala is a multi-specialty ambulatory surgery center built in 1999. The 12,591 square foot property with 4 operating rooms and 2 procedure rooms sits on just over 2 acres and serves Marion County and the Ocala metropolitan area.



395 South Industrial Boulevard is located within the Trenton Industrial Park and under long term lease to a global leader in the manufacturing of medical devices. The facility operates 24/7 and houses more than 300 employees. This state-of-the-art building sits on over 3.5 acres and the building has undergone extensive renovation within the last few years, including 20,000 SF of office space and 40,000 SF of industrial space.



Jide Famuagun, CEO of Alpha Capital Partners, said "These properties provide critical service and employment to their communities and we are proud to add them to the Alpha Capital portfolio."



The acquisition of these assets marks the closure of the Alpha Healthcare Growth Fund I, a fund focused solely on healthcare real estate. Consistent with the investment strategy, Alpha Capital has strategically acquired $40M in healthcare real estate assets.



About Alpha Capital Partners

Alpha Capital Partners is a Pittsburgh -based real estate investment firm that acquires student-housing, multi-family and medical offices in secondary and tertiary markets. The company is the leader in the middle-market space and has delivered higher-than-expected margins and risk-adjusted returns. Alpha Capital Partners is continuously growing its portfolio and currently owns 29 properties in growth markets across the United States.



For additional information, visit http://www.alphacapitalpartners.com.



Contact for Alpha Capital Partners

Investor Relations: Aly McCaffrey

Media: Lola Soyebo Harris

Phone: 412-212-0665