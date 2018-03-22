Alpha Capital Partners' CEO, Jide Famuagun, to Speak at the Real Estate Investment Summit in Miami, Florida

Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2018 --Alpha Capital Partners LLC, a Pittsburgh-based private equity real estate firm focused on student-housing, multi-family and medical office building investments, announced that Jide Famuagun, CEO, will be a featured speaker at the Real Estate Investment Summit in Miami, FL, organized by the Opal Group. The thought leadership session is titled "Middle Market Student Housing - An effective hedge against economic downturns" and will be presented on Monday, March 25 at 11:15am at the Eden Roc Miami Beach Resort.



Jide Famuagun recently participated on a thought leadership panel at the Family Office Winter Forum on March 1, 2018, in New York City, also organized by the Opal Group. The panel topic was Real Estate Investing: Opportunistic vs. Value Added vs. Core vs. Debt vs Private Equity.



For more information about Alpha Capital Partners, please visit us at our booth.



For more information about the Real Estate Investment Summit, visit http://opalgroup.net/conference/real-estate-investment-summit-2018/.



About Alpha Capital Partners

Alpha Capital Partners is a Pittsburgh-based private equity real estate investment firm that acquires student-housing, multifamily and medical offices in secondary and tertiary markets. Our company continues to lead in the middle-market real estate space and has delivered higher-than-expected margins and risk-adjusted returns. Alpha Capital Partners is continuously growing its portfolio and currently owns 21 properties in growth markets across the United States.



For additional information on how to invest with Alpha Capital Partners, contact Investor Relations at ir@alphacapitalpartners.com or visit our website at http://www.alphacapitalpartners.com.