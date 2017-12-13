Alpha Capital Partners Expands College Station Student Housing Portfolio with New Acquisition

Canonsburg, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/13/2017 --Falcon Point Condominiums is the most recent student housing acquisition for Alpha Capital Partners. Located on 1915 Dartmouth Street in College Station and about 2.5 miles from Texas A&M University, Falcon Point aims to attract both college students and young professional adults.



Falcon Point Condos was constructed in 4 phases and completed in 2017. The property features 93 units (126 beds) with a unit mix of one- and two-bedroom condominiums with bed-to-bath parity. The property is conveniently connected to a direct bus route and bike trail, which provides easy access to classes, campus activities and resources. The condominiums are at 100% occupancy for the 2017-18 academic year.



Jide Famuagun, CEO of Alpha Capital Partners said: "Falcon Point adds to Alpha's portfolio of student housing projects close to top-tier institutions. Texas A&M University aligns with the strategic criteria Alpha employs in its investment model. This expansion also increases Alpha's footprint in the market thus allowing for operational efficiencies with consolidated property management."



Falcon Point is the seventh student housing development in Alpha Capital Partners' growing portfolio. Aggieland Property Management will lease and manage the property, which also manages two other Alpha properties, Thomas Park Lofts and Wolf Creek Condos in College Station.



Alpha Capital Partners is a Pittsburgh-based real estate investment firm that acquires student-housing, multi-family and medical offices in fast-growing markets. The company is the leader in the small balance real estate space and has delivered higher-than-expected margins and risk-adjusted returns. Alpha Capital Partners is continuously growing its portfolio and currently owns 18 properties in growth markets across the United States.



