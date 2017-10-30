Alpha Capital Partners Expands in Oxford, Mississippi with Recent Acquisition of 108-Bed Student Housing

Canonsburg, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2017 --Alpha Capital Partners has completed its acquisition of Taylor Road Cottages in Oxford, Mississippi. The student housing complex is located on 80 Taylor Road, less than 1 mile from the University of Mississippi.



Taylor Road Cottages was constructed in 2017 and features 36 furnished townhomes with three-bedroom and three and half bath suites. The property is conveniently connected to a direct bus route and bike trail, which provides easy access to classes, campus activities and resources. The townhomes are at 100% occupancy for the 2017-18 academic year.



"We are excited about this acquisition. Student housing is aligned with our risk-adjusted portfolio and provides 'recession-proof' investments that typically perform well in downturn markets," said Jide Famuagun, CEO at Alpha Capital Partners. "With a long-term master lease with Phi Mu, an elite sorority on campus, we expect to see generous returns for our investors."



Laura Jones, Treasurer on the Phi Mu House Corporation Board said, "Phi Mu House Corporation is looking forward to working with Alpha Capital Partners. We are excited to continue the exclusive opportunity to have all of our members housed at Taylor Road Cottages."



Taylor Road Cottages is the sixth student housing development in Alpha Capital Partners' growing portfolio. Guest Realty will lease and manage the property, which also manages another Alpha property, Solo Apartments, in the Oxford area.



About Alpha Capital Partners

Alpha Capital Partners is a Pittsburgh-based real estate investment firm that acquires student-housing, multi-family and medical offices in fast-growing markets. The company is the leader in the small balance real estate space and has delivered higher-than-expected margins and risk-adjusted returns. Alpha Capital Partners is continuously growing its portfolio and currently owns 18 properties in growth markets across the United States.



For additional information, visit www.alphacapitalpartners.com.