Alpha Capital Partners Hires Managing Director of Investments and Analytics

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2018 --Alpha Capital Partners is pleased to announce that Thomas McGahan has joined the company as Managing Director of Investments and Analytics. At Alpha, Tom will be an integral part of the team in formulating investment strategy and ensuring it is a primary driver of the portfolio construction process.



Thomas comes to Alpha with 17 years of investment research, asset allocation, and security valuation experience across equity, fixed income, and alternative investments. He obtained this experience through various roles including Deputy Director for the benefit plans at The Bank of New York Mellon, Head of Fixed Income Research at Wilshire Associates, and as a sell-side analyst at Piper Jaffray & Co.



Tom received his undergraduate degree in finance, holds an MBA with concentrations in finance and entrepreneurship from Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University and he has passed all three levels of the CFA Program.



Jide Famuagun CEO Alpha Capital Partners states "We are excited to welcome Tom to our Alpha Family; his investment management experience will be instrumental as we continue to serve our growing institutional client base."



About Alpha Capital Partners

Alpha Capital Partners is a Pittsburgh-based real estate investment firm that acquires student-housing, multi-family and medical offices in secondary and tertiary markets. The company is the leader in the middle-market space and has delivered higher-than-expected margins and risk-adjusted returns. Alpha Capital Partners is continuously growing its portfolio and currently owns 29 properties in growth markets across the United States. For additional information, visit http://www.alphacapitalpartners.com



Contact for Alpha Capital Partners

Investor Relations: Aly McCaffrey

Media: Lola Soyebo Harris

Phone: 412-212-0665