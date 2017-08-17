Alpha Capital Partners - Lake Land Living Announcement

Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/17/2017 --Alpha Capital Partners announced today that it completed the acquisition of Lake Land Living(2110 Laker Ave, Mattoon, IL) a 108 unit, 288 bed student housing property located immediately adjacent to Lake Land College in Mattoon, IL. For additional information about this property please visit the website at http://www.lakelandstudenthousing.com/



Closing date : April 26th 2017



About Alpha

Alpha Capital currently owns and operates multi family and student housing assets across the country. Alpha is focused on acquiring and operating small balance multifamily assets in select major, secondary and tertiary growth markets. For additional information, please refer to Alpha's website at http://www.alphareitinc.com