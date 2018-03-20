Alpha Capital Partners Launches Its 4th Student Housing and Multifamily Investment Fund with a $50 Million Target

Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2018 --Alpha Capital Partners ("ACP"), a leading middle market real estate firm, proudly announces the launch of its fourth investment fund: Alpha Residential Growth Fund IV ("ARG Fund IV"). ARG Fund IV will facilitate the firm's continued investment in middle market U.S. commercial real estate properties that can deliver risk-adjusted returns and growth potential for its investors.



Jide Famuagun, CEO of Alpha Capital Partners, said that "the $50M fund along with certain joint venture opportunities intends to acquire $250M in value add and opportunistic multifamily and student housing projects within its current footprint - Midwest, Southeastern, and Southern regions of the United States."



ARG Fund IV is a natural extension of ACP's long-term growth strategy and will consist of properties that satisfy Alpha's rigorous underwriting process. The fund is currently evaluating five properties in Georgia, Illinois and Tennessee.



"With $25M of capital commitments secured within the first 30 days, investors are showing unparalleled interest in our value add and opportunistic fund focused on student housing and multi-family assets. Given the dry powder on the sidelines, investors are eager to work with highly proficient operators like Alpha Capital Partners who seek out higher yield and mitigate operational risk compared to competitors in the middle market space" said Stephen Ternois, one of ACP's Investor Relations Managers. The target IRR for investments is expected to be 15 to 17 percent.



For additional information on how to invest in ARG Fund IV, contact Investor Relations at ir@alphacapitalpartners.com or visit our website at http://www.alphacapitalpartners.com.



About Alpha Capital Partners

Alpha Capital Partners is a Pittsburgh-based private equity real estate investment firm that acquires student-housing, multifamily and medical offices in secondary and tertiary markets. Our company continues to lead in the middle-market real estate space and has delivered higher-than-expected margins and risk-adjusted returns. Alpha Capital Partners is continuously growing its portfolio and currently owns 21 properties in growth markets across the United States.



