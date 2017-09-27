Alpha Capital Partners - Solo Apartments Announcement

Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2017 --Alpha Capital Partners announced that it has completed the acquisition of Solo Apartments (1430 University Avenue) a 28 unit/ 28-bed student housing project located in Oxford, MS through its wholly owned subsidiary Alpha Residential Partners (ARP).



Solo is an Ultra Luxury Class A asset. Its 100% leased for Fall 2017 and Spring 2018. The asset is pedestrian to Ole Miss University and Oxford Square. The asset attracts mostly upper class men and graduate students.



For additional information please visit Alpha's website at http://www.alphareitinc.com.



CLOSING DATE: September 26, 2017