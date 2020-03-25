Alpha Capital Partners Sponsors and Participates in Opportunity Zone Association of America Catalyst Event

Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2020 --Alpha Capital Partners ("Alpha"), a leading investor in opportunity zone projects, was a major sponsor of and participated in the Pittsburgh Catalyst Event and Community Workshop at the Power Center at Duquesne University this last Friday, presented by the Opportunity Zone Association of America (OZAA), a national, non-profit trade association of opportunity zone stakeholders.



The workshop is a part of OZAA's Roadshow that made a stop in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to discuss the region's current Opportunity Zone needs, assets, community strengths, and their challenges. Alpha's General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, Erik Fargo, spoke on the Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund and Pittsburgh Strategies panel informing attendees what the firm looks for in OZ projects, challenges in bringing capital into the OZ space, and how communities can take proactive steps to attract OZ investment. One of the questions posed to the panel was if their respective firms would continue to be involved in Opportunity Zones after more regulations around this type of investment are developed. Fargo responded, "Alpha is happy with the success experienced in our Opportunity Zone portfolio to-date and will continue to be active in this space for the foreseeable future. Even prior to the development of the Opportunity Zone program, Alpha was already underwriting and investing in properties either adjacent to or actually in Opportunity Zones, so the transition for the firm in establishing an OZ fund was minimal and we see no reason to deviate from that strategy moving forward."



In attendance were various county, city, and community advocates and leaders, along with representatives from local law firms, real estate investment firms, and banking institutions. "What OZAA is doing to gather companies that have the experience and expertise in this form of investing and pairing them with local leaders seeking to make their communities more welcoming and attractive is and will continue to be very important as the Opportunity Zone program matures," said Fargo.



