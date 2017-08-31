Alpha Capital Partners - Wolf Creek Condos Announcement

Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2017 --Alpha Capital Partners announced that it has completed the acquisition of Wolf Creek Condos (1811 George Bush Dr East) a 44 unit/ 78-bed Class A student housing project located in College Station, TX.) through its wholly owned subsidiary Alpha Residential Partners (ARP).



Wolf Creek is 100% leased for Fall 2017 and Spring 2018. The convenience to the campus of Texas A&M University attracts mostly upper classmen and graduate students to this property.



For additional information please visit Alpha's website at http://www.alphareitinc.com.



CLOSING DATE: August 30, 2017