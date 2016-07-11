Alpha Grillers Announces Launch of New Waterproof Meat Thermometer with Special Promotional Price

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2016 --Alpha Grillers has announced that they will be launching their newest product: The Alpha Grillers Digital Meat Thermometer. To mark the launch, the company will be offering a 25% off Amazon coupon on the probe from 00:00 11th July - 11:59 14th July PST through coupon code WPROOF25.



This is the third offering from Alpha Grillers in field of temperature measuring devices. When asked earlier today why they are releasing another meat thermometer, Joseph Lane, spokesman for the company, explain as follows. "Our first two models were based around a similar pen knife style design, where the probe rotates out for use. While this is a really great design, and very popular amongst our customers, we wanted to try something different with out latest model. So we decided to go for a more traditional pen design, where the probe doesn't move, but instead is protected under a removable cap."



Aside from the difference in design, the other major new feature is that this latest model is fully waterproof. According to Mr Lane they opted for this feature as some customers had suggested it would be very useful when measuring the temperature of hot liquids which release steam that could potentially damage a standard digital thermometer.



When asked about any additional features, Mr Lane confirmed that, just like with their previous models, they have included a mini internal meat temperature chart printed on the body of the device, and a larger more detailed chart printed on a laminated card, so it can be stuck to the fridge, oven or BBQ for easy reference. "We have also added a couple of brand new features. This new model can be quickly recalibrated at the push of a button, and also includes a Max Temp feature, which, when activated, causes the device to display the highest temperature recorded."



The launch will take place on Amazon starting from midnight on Monday July 11th, and ending 4 days later on at 11.59 on Thursday July 14th. During this time all customers will be able to purchase the instant read thermometer at a reduced price of $14.97, but only if they use coupon code WPROOF25 at checkout. Once the launch is over the coupon will no longer work and the tool will only be available at the full price of $19.97.



About Alpha Grillers

Alpha Grillers sells premium BBQ tools and accessories through Amazon.com. By offering only the highest quality tools and world class customer service, they are quickly becoming one of the major name in US grilling.



For more information, contact:

Joseph Lane

Alpha Grillers

PO Box 29502 #95663

Las Vegas, NV 89126-9502