Alpha Industrial Power Combines Load and Battery Testing in Their New IDCE-CT

Suwanee, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2012 --Total power solutions partner and provider Alpha Industrial Power Inc. unveiled its new high performance, high quality Battery Capacity Tester and Load Bank to its exclusive customers.



Named AIP-IDCE-CT, This high performance DC Battery Device helps engineers cut down at least 8 hours of setup time to run a load or battery test.



“The great feature about this unit is that it’s Bluetooth. There are no wires running from the modules to the unit” says testing Engineer Bobby Cannaday.



The AIP-IDCE-CT also allows users to monitor 4 batteries simultaneously, adjust discharge current at any time, and capture data using its internal memory or through Ethernet.



The AIP-IDCE-CT Also has a 5inch user friendly color touchscreen monitor for ease of use. “What makes our product unique is not only the Bluetooth technology, but also our modules come standard with every unit” says Vice President of Sales Sam Ayoubi.



For more information including a step by step video demonstration, visit www.alphaindustrialpower.com and click products.



Alpha Industrial power provides powering solutions through a diverse product line of large-scale battery systems, chargers, and uninterruptible power supplies (UPS). Alpha Industrial stands out from the competition because of the unique ability to match equipment to meet the most extreme, rugged and even harsh environmental conditions.



As a member of The Alpha Group, Alpha Industrial Power is part of a global alliance of independent companies that share a common philosophy - create world-class powering solutions for communication, commercial, industrial and renewable energy markets. Other members include Alpha Technologies, Alpha, Alpha Energy, and G.B. Enterprises.



For further information, visit alpha.com or contact:



Gloria Pinckney

Web Marketing Manager

Alpha Industrial Power Tel: 678-387-4024 gpinckney@alpha.com