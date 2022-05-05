Alpha IT Solutions Offers Unsurpassed Networking Security in Abington and Cheltenham, Pennsylvania

King of Prussia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2022 --Cybercriminals are severe threats to every business that has an online presence. Some of the most common examples of criminal activity include hacking, malware, identity theft, financial fraud, medical fraud, and a variety of other offenses involving the disclosure of personal information, messages, images, and video and audio recordings without the consent of the individuals.



Fortunately, today, cybercriminals are no longer a headache. There are several things available to discourage cybercriminals from stealing and destroying data. The good news is that there's no need to be tech-savvy to put most of these in place. When these safeguards are in place, most online criminals will move on to people who are not protected against cybercrime. One such protective measure is networking security in Abington and Cheltenham, Pennsylvania.



Alpha IT Solutions provides IT cloud security in King of Prussia, Abington, Cheltenham, Levittown, PA, Trenton, Hamilton, NJ, and the surrounding areas. They offer a range of options to protect clients and their businesses.



The cyber security team at Alpha IT Solutions serves to assess the network to find potential vulnerabilities. They look for weaknesses in the software, systems, and databases.



They look for weaknesses in the system by using proven techniques. The team provides clients with a complete network security report before recommending extra security features.



The Alpha IT Solutions team equips businesses with an extra layer of protection to store information in the cloud. They understand the risks and benefits of cloud storage, equipping businesses with security procedures that help keep the info safe.



In many circumstances, medical facilities are required to store medical records. At Alpha IT Solutions, their experts ensure that the medical facility has enough protection to safeguard this sensitive data.



They ask the clients to fill out the security evaluations and compliance questionnaires. One of the experts will get back to them quickly after the latter reaches out to them for help.



About Alpha IT Solutions

The team at Alpha IT Solutions aims to provide a full range of IT and Cyber security services to protect the business from today and tomorrow's challenges. They provide computer network operations and security services with a strong emphasis on the financial industry. They handle computer networking, IT service management, networking security, and preventative services, including computer network security and risk audits, assessments, and evaluations.