Alpha Natural Resources, Inc. Seeks Bankruptcy Protection

Richmond, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2015 --Alpha Natural Resources, Inc. filed for protection under chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code as the coal provider struggled to reorganize its debt. Alpha Natural Resources' bankruptcy petition indicated that it has 5,001 to 10,000 creditors, assets estimated at over $1 billion and liabilities estimated at over $1 billion.



Bankruptcy petitions were also filed by approximately 150 of its affiliates. Alpha Natural Resources seeks to have these cases jointly administered under its chapter 11 case numbered 15-33896. The bankruptcy case is to be presided over by Judge Kevin Huennekens. Proposed counsel for Alpha Natural Resources are the law firms of Jones Day and Hunton & Williams LLP.



The First Day Hearing was held on August 4, 2015 at 11:00am EST in the Courtroom of the Judge Huennekens, Courtroom 5000 of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Richmond Division, 701 East Broad Street, 5th Floor, Richmond, Virginia 23219.



Ronald Page is a corporate bankruptcy attorney based in Richmond, Virginia available to represent creditors in Alpha Natural Resources, Inc.'s bankruptcy.