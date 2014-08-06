AlphaGraphics Announces 2014 Franny Award Winner

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/06/2014 --AlphaGraphics, Inc., a global leader in marketing and print communications, announced Sherry and Tony Perry, owners of the AlphaGraphics North Dallas|Park Cities location, as winners of the esteemed 2014 Franny Award. The Franny Award is the most coveted and prestigious award given to the finest business center that is excelling in all areas of business and services, contributing to the success of the AlphaGraphics brand.



“I truly love this business,” said Sherry Perry. “It’s given us a really nice life. I love what I do, I love my customers, and I love coming to work every day. We have been blessed.”



Tony and Sherry Perry became owners of an AlphaGraphics franchise in 1985. Since then, the Perry’s have managed to overcome challenges and trials. As owners of three AlphaGraphics franchise locations, they experienced and overcame a center location damaged by flood, another location destroyed by fire and watched their home burn to the ground due to a lightning strike. Through it all, Tony and Sherry, determined to succeed, never experienced a decline in sales.



“It’s exciting for me to see Sherry and Tony receive the Franny Award,” said Art Coley, President and CEO of AlphaGraphics. “They are incredible people who are very deserving of this award. We appreciate their dedication, hard work, and determination as an AlphaGraphics Franchise Partner. They emulate what we strive to do at AlphaGraphics every day – being a trusted business partner to small businesses around the globe.”



AlphaGraphics was founded in Tucson, Arizona, in 1970 and began franchising in 1979. In 2001, the company moved its headquarters from Tucson to Salt Lake City, Utah. Today, there are more than 260 AlphaGraphics franchises located across the globe offering print and marketing communication services.



About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc. and its 260 franchise business centers worldwide, plan, produce and manage visual communications for a wide variety of clients. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and founded in 1970, the AlphaGraphics network continues to be at the forefront of the printing franchise industry. AlphaGraphics offers its customers a full range of services from web design, mobile and email marketing to branding, graphic design and color printing. Backed by state-of-the-art technology, the world’s highest quality standards and a global network, the company’s trained and experienced team members are committed to delivering creative solutions that enable customers to increase their reach. For more, visit http://www.alphagraphics.com.