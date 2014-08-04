AlphaGraphics Franchise in Cleveland Receives Prestigious Global Award

Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2014 --AlphaGraphics, Inc., a worldwide leader in marketing and print communications, announced today that it has awarded the AlphaGraphics Downtown Cleveland location a nationally and globally coveted “Center of Excellence” award. The franchise is one of six AlphaGraphics locations receiving this award across the global network.



The Center of Excellence award is based on highly efficient business centers achieving successful, above average results over the past two years, 2012 and 2013. The Downtown Cleveland location is specifically recognized for its outstanding excellence in quality and service and overall successes in operations, sales increases, labor, marketing, gross margin and net profits.



“We are excited to award Judith and Brad Swimmer and the entire Downtown Cleveland location the Center of Excellence honor this year,” said Art Coley, President and CEO of AlphaGraphics, Inc. “They’re incredibly deserving and contribute much to the AlphaGraphics brand.”



The Downtown Cleveland franchise is located at 1701 East 12th Street in Cleveland and has been serving downtown Cleveland for over 23 years. The franchise is owned by Judith and Brad Swimmer. AlphaGraphics was founded in Tucson, Arizona, in 1970 and began franchising in 1979. In 2001, the company moved its headquarters from Tucson to Salt Lake City, Utah. Today, there are more than 260 AlphaGraphics franchises located across the globe offering print and marketing communication services.



About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc. and its 260 franchise business centers worldwide, plan, produce and manage visual communications for a wide variety of clients. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and founded in 1970, the AlphaGraphics network continues to be at the forefront of the printing franchise industry. AlphaGraphics offers its customers a full range of services from web design, mobile and email marketing to branding, graphic design and color printing. Backed by state-of-the-art technology, the world’s highest quality standards and a global network, the company’s trained and experienced team members are committed to delivering creative solutions that enable customers to increase their reach.



For more, visit www.alphagraphics.com.