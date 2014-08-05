AlphaGraphics Franchise in Idaho Falls Receives Prestigious Global Award

Idaho Falls, ID -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2014 --AlphaGraphics, Inc., a worldwide leader in marketing and print communications, announced today that it has awarded the AlphaGraphics Idaho Falls location a nationally and globally coveted “Best Marketing Campaign – Self Promotional” award. The franchise is one of three AlphaGraphics locations receiving a marketing award across the global network.



Three Marketing awards are given annually to business centers that have the best overall marketing campaign for a customer, best overall self-promotional item and best overall self-promotional social media campaign.



“We are excited to award Lynn Nelson and the entire Idaho Falls location the Best Marketing Campaign – Self Promotional honor this year,” said Art Coley, President and CEO of AlphaGraphics, Inc. “They’re incredibly deserving and contribute much to the AlphaGraphics brand.”



The Idaho Falls franchise is located at 1730 Woodruff Park Circle in Idaho Falls. The franchise is owned by Lynn Nelson. AlphaGraphics was founded in Tucson, Arizona, in 1970 and began franchising in 1979. In 2001, the company moved its headquarters from Tucson to Salt Lake City, Utah. Today, there are more than 260 AlphaGraphics franchises located across the globe offering print and marketing communication services.



About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc. and its 260 franchise business centers worldwide, plan, produce and manage visual communications for a wide variety of clients. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and founded in 1970, the AlphaGraphics network continues to be at the forefront of the printing franchise industry. AlphaGraphics offers its customers a full range of services from web design, mobile and email marketing to branding, graphic design and color printing. Backed by state-of-the-art technology, the world’s highest quality standards and a global network, the company’s trained and experienced team members are committed to delivering creative solutions that enable customers to increase their reach. For more, visit www.alphagraphics.com.