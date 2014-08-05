AlphaGraphics Franchise in NYC Receives "Rising Star" Global Award

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2014 --AlphaGraphics, Inc., a worldwide leader in marketing and print communications, announced that it has awarded the AlphaGraphics New York City location a nationally and globally coveted “Rising Star” award. The AlphaGraphics New York franchise is one of three AlphaGraphics locations receiving this award across the global network.



The Rising Star award honors the best new franchise operations in the AlphaGraphics global system. The AlphaGraphics New York City location is specifically recognized for having the highest quality operations and best month-to-month sales growth. To be nominated for the Rising Star award, an AlphaGraphics business center must be open for at least 9 months but no longer than 24 months.



“We are excited to award Arif Jacksi and the entire New York City location the Rising Star honor this year,” said Art Coley, President and CEO of AlphaGraphics, Inc. “They’re incredibly deserving and contribute much to the AlphaGraphics brand.”



The AlphaGraphics New York City franchise is located at 200 West 37th Street in New York City and is owned by Arif Jacksi. AlphaGraphics was founded in Tucson, Arizona, in 1970 and began franchising in 1979. In 2001, the company moved its headquarters from Tucson to Salt Lake City, Utah. Today, there are more than 260 AlphaGraphics franchises located across the globe offering print and marketing communication services.



About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc. and its 260 franchise business centers worldwide, plan, produce and manage visual communications for a wide variety of clients. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and founded in 1970, the AlphaGraphics network continues to be at the forefront of the printing franchise industry. AlphaGraphics offers its customers a full range of services from web design, mobile and email marketing to branding, graphic design and color printing. Backed by state-of-the-art technology, the world’s highest quality standards and a global network, the company’s trained and experienced team members are committed to delivering creative solutions that enable customers to increase their reach. For more, visit http://www.alphagraphics.com.