AlphaGraphics Franchise in Suwanee, GA Receives Global Honor

Suwanee, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2014 --AlphaGraphics, Inc., a worldwide leader in marketing and print communications, announced today that it has awarded the AlphaGraphics Suwanee location the honorable “Most Improved” award. The Suwanee franchise is the only AlphaGraphics location receiving this award across the global network.



The Most Improved award honors the top business center that achieved the best overall improvement during the past year. The Suwanee location is specifically being recognized for its increased success in services and operations, sales, gross margins and net profits.



“We are excited to award Alan and Cindy Akins and the entire Suwanee location the Most Improved honor this year,” said Art Coley, President and CEO of AlphaGraphics, Inc. “They’re incredibly deserving and contribute much to the AlphaGraphics brand.”



The AlphaGraphics Suwanee franchise is located at 305 Shawnee North Drive in Suwanee and is owned by Alan and Cindy Akins. AlphaGraphics was founded in Tucson, Arizona, in 1970 and began franchising in 1979. In 2001, the company moved its headquarters from Tucson to Salt Lake City, Utah. Today, there are more than 260 AlphaGraphics franchises located across the globe offering print and marketing communication services.



About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc. and its 260 franchise business centers worldwide, plan, produce and manage visual communications for a wide variety of clients. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and founded in 1970, the AlphaGraphics network continues to be at the forefront of the printing franchise industry. AlphaGraphics offers its customers a full range of services from web design, mobile and email marketing to branding, graphic design and color printing. Backed by state-of-the-art technology, the world’s highest quality standards and a global network, the company’s trained and experienced team members are committed to delivering creative solutions that enable customers to increase their reach. For more, visit http://www.alphagraphics.com.