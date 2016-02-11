AlphaGraphics in West Midtown Announces Grand Opening

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2016 --AlphaGraphics in West Midtown, a locally-owned and –operated print and marketing services center in Atlanta, is pleased to announce its official grand opening. The shop—formerly Print Time Atlanta—will open its doors for the first time as an AlphaGraphics franchise location on February 19, 2016, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This event is open to the public and will be held at the center's location, 1500 Southland Circle NW, Suite A in Atlanta, GA 30318.



AlphaGraphics in West Midtown invites all area residents and business owners to stop by the location during the grand opening, to meet the center's team and learn more about its capabilities as a new addition to the extensive AlphaGraphics franchise network. The center will have employees on hand to discuss its capabilities and vast array of product and service offerings, in an effort to become the premier provider of print and marketing services.



"We're really excited to open our doors and meet some of the local area customers that we hope to one day serve," said Owner Brian McDaniel. "We hope people take the opportunity to come by during our grand opening, to get to know us on a personal level and to learn more about how we're truly dedicated to meeting the print and marketing needs of our customers."



Over the course of the past year, AlphaGraphics of West Midtown has undertaken a variety of improvements and upgrades to its facility, to expand its overall service capabilities. The center has installed a variety of new equipment, including a high-resolution digital color press, tabber for mailing services, padding stand, mechanical cutter, scorer and a slitter, and other improvements to increase productivity and timeliness. Alongside its equipment additions, the center has also implemented a quality management program for measuring its service, quality, and timeliness to its customers through continuous improvement.



"We want our grand opening to usher in a new era of comprehensive service for our customers and we're excited to showcase an expanded range of capabilities and proficiencies," said McDaniel. "We're very excited to reintroduce ourselves to the local market and are confident in our ability to succeed in an evolving print and business communication marketplace."



As a reminder, the grand opening is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on February 19, 2016, at the center's location at 1500 Southland Circle NW, Suite A in Atlanta, GA 30318.



For more information about the grand opening of AlphaGraphics in West Midtown or to inquire about a partnership with them, please visit the website at http://www.us756.alphagraphics.com.