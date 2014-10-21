Alpine Armoring Achieves ARM 9009:2013 Quality Certification

Herndon, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/21/2014 --Alpine Armoring, an ISO 9001:2008 certified company announced today it has achieved ARM 9009 Quality Certification (http://www.aboac.org/arm-90092013). The company, which designs and manufactures a large selection of high quality armored vehicles received a perfect A+ Quality Rating from G-PMC Registrars, LLC, qualifying the company for ARM 9009 certification. G-PMC is accredited by the American Board of Accredited Certifications (ABAC), the leading independent accreditation board in the country.



As seen on CBS, NBC and other major news networks, ARM 9009 is the first Armoring and Firearms Quality Certification Program: http://www.mygtn.tv/story/26731645/firearms-armoring-certification-program-arm-90092013-brings-quality-assurance-to-suppliers



Alpine Armoring is one of the first manufacturers in Virginia to be awarded the prestigious ARM 9009:2013 Quality Certification. ARM 9009 system accreditation is based on highly specialized standards that have been universally accepted as a mandatory requirement for suppliers, subcontractors and manufacturers of all0 armoring and firearm type products, materials, hardware, adhesives, fasteners, metals, plastics, glass, composites, ceramics as well as related processes used in conjunction for the manufacture of armored vehicles, firearms, aerospace and body armor systems.



“As one of the leading manufacturers of armored vehicles, it is quite natural that Alpine Armoring is at the forefront in achieving ARM 9009 certification,” said Tammy Fredrickson, Logistics Manager for Alpine Armoring. She continued, “Attaining this certification further shows our commitment to quality from the factory floor on up to all management, customer service and operational activities.”



“I’m very happy to be able to congratulate Alpine Armoring on achieving ARM 9009 certification,” commented Henry Kroger, International Chair of the ABAC Subcommittee responsible for overseeing the ARM 9009 accreditation program. He added, “Approval of ARM 9009 certification requires much more than a 'compliance to a standard,' but more importantly, a proven dedication to quality and strong customer focus throughout the organization. Alpine Armoring has clearly shown that commitment and is well deserving of its ARM 9009:2013 certification.”



About Alpine Armoring

Alpine Armoring (http://www.alpineco.com/) designs and manufactures a large selection of quality armoured vehicles including Left Hand Drive & Right Hand Drive vehicles, 4x4 SUVs, Pickups, Vans, CIT, SWAT, and well as Water Cannon/Riot vehicles, custom-designed to each customer's standards. The company offers a broad range of armored cars, (automobiles, sedans, and VIP limousines) including major American, European and Japanese brand names such as Ford, Chevrolet, Cadillac, GMC, Chrysler, BMW, Nissan, Toyota, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz and more. Alpine Armoring specializes in custom manufacturing of numerous makes & models of different and large size trucks including CIT (cash carrying armored trucks) and various types of armored SWAT trucks, all tailored per each client’s requirements.



