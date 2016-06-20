Alpine Creek and BioCorRx Announce Major Investment Into BioCorRx

Santa Ana, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2016 --Alpine Creek Capital Partners ("Alpine Creek") and BioCorRx, Inc. (OTC:BICX) ("BioCorRx" or "the Company"), are pleased to announce an investment by Alpine Creek in the Company. The Company specializes in solutions for alcohol and opioid addiction treatment using its proprietary, non-addictive medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program called the BioCorRx® Recovery Program. The Company has the worldwide rights (except in Australia and New Zealand) to a highly effective, proprietary implant formulation of an FDA-approved medicine, naltrexone. After being surgically implanted by a medical professional, the naltrexone implant can significantly reduce cravings for alcohol or opioids for several months, depending on individual metabolism rates. In addition to the implant formulation, and perhaps more important, is the Company's comprehensive counseling program that was developed by addiction experts specific to individuals undergoing treatment with any form of sustained-release naltrexone.



Travis Mullen, Managing Partner of Alpine Creek Capital Partners said, "We couldn't be more excited about our investment in BioCorRx and the cutting edge program they have in place. The BioCorRx® Recovery Program which includes this naltrexone delivery system coupled with the tangible counseling program is literally saving lives and we look forward to arming as many families as possible with this amazing tool for their battle against alcohol or opioid addiction."



The initial investment in the Company is $2,500,000 with an additional $2,500,000 expected within six months at the option of Alpine Creek. Details of the transaction can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In the coming weeks and months, the Company will announce its plans and initiatives for using the capital received from Alpine Creek.



Brady Granier, CEO of BioCorRx, Inc., stated, "This is the single largest investment made in our company in its five plus years of existence. Since last year, Alpine has been a valued and trusted financial partner of BioCorRx and this transaction is a testament to the hard work that has been done by everyone in our company to create a product that we believe has great potential to combat this opioid epidemic, as well as the much larger alcoholism problem destroying families across the world. Our program and service model has evolved over the years into something we believe is truly unique and effective in battling addiction. With this significant partnership with Alpine, we will be able to start taking advantage of initiatives we have been dreaming about for years. The folks at Alpine are not your average investors. They really care about what we are doing and the impact it can make and they are also rolling up their sleeves and getting in the trenches along-side us to beat addiction."



About Alpine Creek

Alpine Creek Capital Partners is a privately-funded investment firm focused on investing in the lower end of the middle-market. We focus on companies with annual revenues up to $50 million and a geographic footprint in the United States and Canada but we do not concentrate on any specific sector or industry. Instead our investment strategy is broad and opportunistic in nature with a strong preference toward investing alongside experienced management teams and industry veterans.



With the understanding that every investment may not fit the traditional holding period, we are willing to take a longer-term growth partner approach with each investment. In doing so, we aim to provide more than just capital to our portfolio companies. By combining our team's financial, operational and mergers & acquisitions expertise with an extensive personal network of professional managers and industry specialists, Alpine Creek provides each portfolio company with a comprehensive suite of tools and resources to succeed.



About BioCorRx Inc.

BioCorRx, Inc. (OTC:BICX) is an addiction treatment company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance abuse addiction. The BioCorRx® Recovery Program, a non-addictive medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program, consists of two main components. The first component of the program consists of an outpatient implant procedure performed by a licensed physician. The implant delivers the non-addictive medicine, Naltrexone, an opioid antagonist that can significantly reduce physical cravings for alcohol and opioids. The second component of the program developed by BioCorRx, Inc. is a one on one counseling program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long term naltrexone treatment.



Safe Harbor Statement

The information in this release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "estimate," "become," "plan," "will," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks as well as uncertainties. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, the actual results that the Company may achieve may differ materially from any forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the management of the Company only as of the date hereof.



