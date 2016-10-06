Alpine Lake Shopping, Inc. Launches Website Featuring Quality Outdoor and Hiking Spears

Terra Alta, WV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2016 --Richard Deuink is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.AlpineLakeSpear.com. The website offers a wide variety of outdoor and hiking spears with a particular focus on European boar spears, Viking lances, throwing spears, Zulu assegais, and high-end Hanwei spears. Deuink was inspired by the environment that he grew up in, as he lived a Tom Sawyer-like childhood in rural upstate New York, and spent his time fishing, boating, swimming, hiking, and camping. Acknowledging how much he enjoys these activities to this day, Deuink wanted to help others obtain quality outdoor recreational equipment to ensure their time spent outdoors is enjoyable and fulfilling.



There are many excellent outdoor and hiking spears featured on AlpineLakeSpear.com. The website carries items including Buck knives such as hunting and fishing spears with stainless steel construction as well as gig spears; Cold Steel products including boar spears reminiscent of the European Renaissance design and assegais with your choice of shaft length; CAS Hanwei products including viking war spears and skilled combat martial arts weapons such as the Naginata; and more. In the future, Deuink plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website to include more unique outdoor spears from specialized manufacturers.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Deuink regarding each and every transaction made on AlpineLakeSpear.com. He wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them with an easy shopping experience where they can find the product they are looking for at a fair price, with quick resolution to any problems. The website is a fresh take on outdoor gear with unique products designed for people's specific interests such as edged weapons for martial arts and Buck knives for hunting and fishing in the wild. Deuink also plans on including a forum on the website where customers can get expert answers to their outdoor questions.



To complement the main website, Deuink is also launching a blog located at http://www.AlpineLakeBlog.com. The blog will feature topics related to outdoor spears in general such as finding a quality fishing spear, the advantages of using Buck knives for hunting, and improving balance and speed with martial arts weapons. Deuink hopes to give valuable tips and information on having your most fulfilling and safe experience with quality spears.



About AlpineLakeSpear.com

AlpineLakeSpear.com– a division of Alpine Lake Shopping, Inc. – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Richard Deuink.



Richard Deuink

http://www.AlpineLakeSpear.com

304-789-3126



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com