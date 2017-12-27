Alpine Restaurant in Bulgaria Surprises Guests from Switzerland

Sofia, Bulgaria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/27/2017 --This place is the mountain resort of Bansko. If you don't know where this is, it's located in southwestern Bulgaria. Bansko is one of the most popular and frequented mountain resorts in Eastern Europe. Situated at the foot of the scenic Pirin Mountains at an elevation of 927 m above sea level it's one of the most loved tourist places for visiting not only in Bulgaria but also in entire Europe. It's mostly famous for its ski runs excellent for doing different winter sports. But this little picturesque town offers also many cultural and historical sites that fascinate tourists and archeologists from around the world. Its amazing snow conditions and beautiful scenery charm everyone who visits this place.



There are many restaurants in Bansko to choose from that offer an amazing variety of food from the Bulgarian traditional cuisine. But besides Bulgarian traditional dishes, Bansko offers its tourists the chance to try other national cuisines too, such as the Swiss cuisine. You can try real Alpine cuisine in restaurant Fondue. This restaurant is one of its kind in Bansko region and officially opened on the 15th of November this year. Surprisingly the first clients of the restaurant were Swiss. They attended the official opening of the restaurant and were absolutely impressed with its amazing menu and excellent service. This restaurant offers completely new culinary experience and an unforgettable delight to all senses.



Restaurant Fondue https://fondue.bg/ offers a rich menu of delicious specialities from the French and Swiss traditional cuisine that are made with genuine recipes and great attention to detail. All Swiss delicacies offered by the restaurant are made from top quality original ingredients. One of the dishes on the restaurant's menu are Fondue with cheese, meat and chocolate, Raclette and Alpine style meat, which is served on a pre-heated griddle. They include Swiss cheeses such as Emmental, Raclette, Gruyère, Vacherin , a wide selection of tasty meats and a variety of fish and sea food. An interesting fact is that the guests can prepare their own dinner on spot because the restaurant provides stone pods. As you may know Swiss cuisine is really varied and offers a great mix of tastes since it is influenced by the French, the German and the Italian cuisine. Because historically Switzerland was a country of farmers, the national dishes contain simple ingredients like milk, cheese, butter, potatoes, onions that were available to the farmers. Besides Fondue, other popular dishes of the Alpine cuisine are Raclette, Emmental Apple Rösti which really surprise with their simplicity and deliciousness.



Although the restaurant sticks to a traditional Alpine pattern, it is equipped with high technological cooking equipment. It offers separate wine bar and show cooking area where all guests can discover the secrets behind the preparation of their dishes. Since some of the Swiss dishes are prepared directly on the table, there are individual telescopic hoods set above every table to absorb the fumes and odors from the food preparation.



This restaurant has a really authentic and cozy interior with Swiss decorative motives in dark colors that create a wonderful atmosphere of calmness and elegant comfort. The wooden furniture and the ornamental details give a real sense of being inside an Alpine hut and display exquisiteness at the same time. The whole Alpine-style splendid atmosphere is complemented by the dimmed lighting and the warmth of a fireplace faced with decorative white bricks and a stag's head sculpture. The restaurant is opened from November until the end of March so don't miss your opportunity to try Swiss cuisine.