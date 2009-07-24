ALRX, ACCP, NVSR, LJPC, BZCN, DSCO, July 24 Daily Market Movers Digest Report from OTCPicks.com

Prosper, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2009 -- OTCPicks.com’s Daily Small Cap and Microcap Newsletter presents a range of the hottest small cap stocks on trading on the OTC and OTCBB markets. In addition to our Newsletters, OTCPicks.com is quickly becoming the premier community destination for small cap and microcap traders to meet up and discuss their top stock picks. Visit http://www.otcpicks.com/microcap.htm today to join this growing community.



Our Stocks to Watch today include AlphaRx Inc. (OTCBB: ALRX), Access Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCBB: ACCP), NavStar Technologies Inc. (OTC: NVSR), La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co. (Nasdaq: LJPC), BizAuctions Inc. (OTC: BZCN) and Discovery Laboratories Inc. (Nasdaq: DSCO).



ALPHARX INCORPORATED (OTCBB: ALRX)

"Up 3.57% in morning trading"



AlphaRx is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing proven therapies by reformulating FDA approved and marketed drugs which through the application of its proprietary site-specific nano drug delivery technology, offers improved medical benefits and a potential for significant commercial product development.



ACCESS PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED (OTCBB: ACCP)

"Up 23.81% in morning trading"



Access Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes propriety products for the treatment and supportive care of cancer patients. Access' products include ProLindac™, currently in Phase 2 clinical testing of patients with ovarian cancer, and MuGard™ for the management of patients with mucositis. The company also has other advanced drug delivery technologies including Cobalamin™-mediated targeted delivery and oral drug delivery, its proprietary nanopolymer delivery technology based on the natural vitamin B12 uptake mechanism; Angiolix®, a humanized monoclonal antibody which acts as an anti-angiogenesis factor and is targeted to breast cancer; and Thiarabine, a new generation nucleoside analog which has demonstrated both pre-clinical and clinical activity in certain cancers.



NAVSTAR TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED (OTC: NVSR)



NavStar is focused on the creation of GPS products and services that provide wireless tracking of vehicles, equipment, and other valuable and personal assets. The goal is to be a total solutions provider.



LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY (NASDAQ: LJPC)

"Up 59.37% in morning trading"



La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is dedicated to improving and preserving human life by developing innovative pharmaceutical products. The Company's leading product in development is Riquent®, which is designed to treat lupus renal disease by preventing or delaying renal flares. Lupus renal disease is a leading cause of sickness and death in patients with lupus. The Company has also developed potential small molecule drug candidates to treat various other autoimmune and inflammatory conditions.



BIZAUCTIONS INCORPORATED (OTC: BZCN)

"Up 35.71% in morning trading"



BizAuctions, Inc. is a prime provider of commercial eBay liquidation services for excess inventory, overstock items, and returns. Our clients have included some of the Nation's leading retail names at the forefront of their industries. BizAuctions addresses the $60 billion excess inventory problem for clients by sending trucks to pick up pallets of excess inventory, selling the inventory on eBay, and collecting payment. We provide our clients with a new sales channel to generate additional revenue on excess inventory, while at the same time freeing up their valuable storage and retail space. With a long-term strategy to provide eBay liquidation services to Fortune 1000 enterprises, BizAuctions is a clear and lucrative solution for most any business to liquidate its excess inventory on eBay.



DISCOVERY LABS INCORPORATED (NASDAQ: DSCO)

"Up 15.43% in morning trading"



Discovery Laboratories, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing Surfactant Therapies for respiratory diseases. Surfactants are produced naturally in the lungs and are essential for breathing. Discovery Labs' novel proprietary KL4 Surfactant Technology produces a synthetic, peptide-containing surfactant that is structurally similar to pulmonary surfactant and is being developed in liquid, aerosol or lyophilized formulations. In addition, Discovery Labs' proprietary Capillary Aerosolization Technology produces a dense aerosol, with a defined particle size that is capable of potentially delivering aerosolized KL4 surfactant to the deep lung without the complications currently associated with liquid surfactant administration. Discovery Labs is focused initially on developing its KL4 surfactant pipeline to build a pediatric franchise that will potentially address several respiratory conditions affecting neonates and young children, beginning with Respiratory Distress Syndrome (RDS).



About OTCPicks.com

OTCPicks.com is fast becoming the premier Internet destination for investors seeking information on smallcap and microcap companies.



