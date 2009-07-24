ALRX, WDRP, July 24 Stocks to Watch from OTCPicks.com

Prosper, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2009 -- OTCPicks.com’s Daily Small Cap and Microcap Newsletter presents a range of the hottest small cap stocks on trading on the OTC and OTCBB markets. In addition to our Newsletters, OTCPicks.com is quickly becoming the premier community destination for small cap and microcap traders to meet up and discuss their top stock picks. Visit http://www.otcpicks.com/microcap.htm today to join this growing community.



Our Stocks to Watch tomorrow include AlphaRx Inc. (OTCBB: ALRX) and Wanderport Corp. (OTC: WDRP).



ALPHARX INCORPORATED (OTCBB: ALRX)

"Up 38.61% on Thursday"



AlphaRx is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing proven therapies by reformulating FDA approved and marketed drugs which through the application of its proprietary site-specific nano drug delivery technology, offers improved medical benefits and a potential for significant commercial product development.



WANDERPORT CORPORATION (OTC: WDRP)

"Up 122.22% on Thursday"



Wanderport Corporation is a holding and business development company specializing in the investment and deployment of environmentally friendly technology such as, primary alternative renewable energy and energy saving products like electric vehicles which reduce global dependence on oil.



About OTCPicks.com

OTCPicks.com is fast becoming the premier Internet destination for investors seeking information on smallcap and microcap companies.



Forward-Looking Statement: This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, commonly identified by such terms as "believes," "looking ahead," "anticipates," "estimates" and other terms with similar meaning. Although the Company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's projections and expectations are disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by such cautionary statements and by reference to the underlying assumptions.



Disclosure: OTCPicks.com has been compensated seven thousand five hundred dollars by a third party (Blue Wave Advisors) for ALRX advertising and promotional services.



OTCPicks.com is not a registered investment advisers or broker/dealer. OTCPicks.com makes no recommendation that the purchase of securities of companies profiled in this website is suitable or advisable for any person or that an investment such securities will be profitable. In general, given the nature of the companies profiled and the lack of an active trading market their securities, investing in such securities is highly speculative and carries a high degree of risk.



