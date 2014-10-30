ALTA Sales International, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Wedding Dresses and Accessories

Colchester, VT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2014 --Sandra Foley is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.BlingItBridal.com. The website offers a wide assortment of affordable wedding items including wedding dresses, veils, tiaras, wedding jewelry sets, bridesmaid dresses, and much more.



Sandy believes there is an unfilled niche in the wedding apparel market, and would like to sell wedding dresses and accessories that women of all incomes can afford. She feels that every woman should be able to look beautiful on her wedding day and stay within her budget.



There are many affordable wedding products featured on the merchandise pages of BlingItBridal.com. Products on the website store include bridal jewelry sets, ball gown wedding dresses, strapless bridesmaid dresses, chiffon wedding dresses, taffeta bridesmaid dresses, wedding tiaras, corset wedding dresses, bridal veils, and much more. Future additions to the product line may include flower girl dresses, mother of the bride dresses, wedding gloves, and brooch or silk flower bouquets.



It is very important to Sandy that the merchandise offered on BlingItBridal.com is the best quality for the price. Many of the wedding dresses are priced below $300 and the accessories are priced accordingly. To keep the prices affordable, most of the products are ordered from suppliers in other countries. However, before choosing a supplier, Sandy ordered many of the wedding gowns to make sure that each one was a quality finished product. Her website is the place to shop for brides on a budget!



In addition to the main website, Sandy is also launching a blog located at http://www.TheBlingyBlog.com. The blog will cover topics related to wedding fashion and accessories, how to choose a wedding dress, information on wedding veil lengths, upcoming wedding color trends, wedding bouquet options, and how to choose the most flattering wedding dress for your body shape. The goal of the blog is to give customers the information that they need to make good purchasing decisions when it comes to wedding merchandise.



About BlingItBridal.com

BlingItBridal.com, a division of ALTA Sales International, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Sandra Foley.



