San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2015 --Altavest Worldwide Trading, Inc. is honored to announce that Altavest Private Client Services, LLC (APCS) has been featured in BarclayHedge's monthly performance rankings for its award winning Commodity Trading Advisor (CTA) program: Legend. Its Legend Commodity Trading Advisor (CTA) Program was ranked #4 within the Options Strategies category for December 2014, posting a net return of 3.08%, with a 2014 net return of 35.29%. BarclayHedge has recognized Legend as one of the top performing CTA programs on the market due to the programs high net return.



Formed in 1997, Altavest has been helping investors with alternative investments for nearly two decades. APCS is a Commodity Trading Advisor registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and a member of the National Futures Association. APCS focuses on Separately Managed Account services. The trading programs offered by APCS are available to high net worth investors, institutions, wealth managers and family offices. Altavest's principals have combined market and industry experience of 45+ years, and the Altavest team includes industry veterans in operations, research, technology and compliance.



APCS provides qualified investors with alternative investment programs that are created and designed to be non-correlated with traditional investment benchmarks like S&P 500. It operates transparently and is backed by experienced professionals that offer excellent customer service governed by a high-degree of ethical standards. APCS aims to provide investors with non-correlated alternative investments that offer consistent profits regardless of market conditions in relation to traditional asset classes.



About The Legend Program

The Legend Program is managed by Chris Cameron, one of Altavest's Senior Trading Advisors. Legend is a non-correlated alternative investment that offers investors an opportunity to diversify their investment opportunities in seeking superior risk-adjusted returns. Legend has a low correlation with traditional asset classes like bonds or stocks and exposure to this program is intended to enhance an investor's portfolio diversification while reducing risk. The APCS Legend program was among the top performing options related CTA programs in December 2014, posting a 3.08% net return, and a 2014 net return of 35.29%.



Learn more about APCS' Commodity Trading Advisor Legend Program by visiting APCS at http://altavest.com/ManagedFutures/Investment-Portfolio-Management.aspx. For inquiries, call 800-994-9566 or email at info@altavest.com.



Testimonials:



"I have been an Altavest client for 15 years. Whether you are just starting out or have been trading for years, I highly recommend them." ---Laura, Dallas, Texas



"We have only been with Futures Animal for just over two months and have found them extremely helpful and friendly. Our assigned (Altavest) broker is always available and ready to talk to us and answer any questions we have whether it is on our trades or the course material. Very glad we signed up to this, we can learn while we earn"---- Lynn and Roger, Von Ormy, Texas



There is a risk of loss in trading futures & options. Past performance may not be indicative of future results.



The performance above is the actual customer composite performance for Altavest Private Client Services, LLC's Legend program. The results are net of all commissions and fees and omit the results of accounts that traded only partial months. The Legend program is available only to sophisticated investors that are qualified eligible participants as defined in section 4.7 of the commodity exchange act. Only risk capital should be used to invest in any futures & options program.



Company: Altavest Worldwide Trading, Inc.

Contact: Mike Armbruster

Address: 905 Calle Amanecer, Suite 160, San Clemente, CA 92673

Contact Number: 800-994-9566

Website: http://www.altavest.com

Email: info@altavest.com