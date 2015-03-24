Altavest's Legend Program Returns 35.29% in 2014, Ranking #1 in Risk-Adjusted Performance

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2015 --According to BarclayHedge.com, a database that tracks Commodity Trading Advisor performance, Altavest's Commodity Trading Advisor (CTA) Program, Legend, was ranked the 2nd best performing option strategy in 2014 in terms of absolute performance, returning 35.29% to investors in 2014. Most importantly, Legend wasranked the #1 performer according to its riskadjusted return (Sharpe Ratio of 6.88).



Legend's primary strategy revolves around the collection of net option premium on stock index futures, while not trading uncovered short option positions. However, Legend occasionally adds long put option spreads to hedge its short put spread risk.



Legend utilizes Altavest's proprietary ThetaTrader platform to enter and exit complex option spread positions according to ThetaTrader's algorithms and parameters. While Legend takes advantage of ThetaTrader's entry signals, Legend also utilizes Altavest's proprietary Risk Thermal Indicator (RTI) to automatically exit both winning and losing trades according to the RTI algorithm.



Altavest's highlyranked CTA investment program utilizes a separately managed account format wherein qualified clients always retain legal custody of their funds. Accounts are fully liquid and transparent and have no lockup periods. A minimum investment for an individual is typically $50,000, while institutions are at the $250,000 level.



About The Legend Program

The Legend Program is managed by Chris Cameron, one of Altavest's Senior Trading Advisors. Legend is a noncorrelated alternative investment that offers qualified investors an opportunity to diversify their investment opportunities in seeking superior riskadjusted returns. Legend has a low correlation with traditional asset classes like bonds or stocks and exposure to this program is intended to enhance an investor's portfolio diversification while reducing risk.



About Altavest World Wide Trading, Inc.

Since 1997, Altavest has been providing commodity trading services to both novice and professional traders alike. Altavest offers two distinct investment solutions to fit their separate markets: selfdirected traders who utilize ThetaTrader and the associated education from futuresANIMAL, and, managed futures investors who are serviced with Altavest's Commodity Trading Advisor division, Altavest Private Client Services.



Altavest is registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as an Introducing Broker (IB), a Commodity Trading Advisor (CTA) and a Commodity Pool Operator (CPO), and is also a member of the National Futures Association (NFA).



There is a risk of loss in trading futures & options. Past performance may not be indicative of future results.



The performance above is the actual customer composite performance for Altavest Private Client Services, LLC's Legend program. The results are net of all commissions and fees and omit the results of accounts that traded only partial months. The Legend program is available only tosophisticated investors that are qualified eligible participants as defined in section 4.7 of the commodity exchange act. Only risk capital should be used to invest in any futures & options program.



Contact:

Mike Armbruster

Principal & CoFounder

info@altavest.com

800-994-9566



Website:

http://www.altavest.com



Social Media:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/3563339