Alternative Dating App Catch Has Added Another New Category for Seeking Arrangement

Brighton, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2020 --As an alternative dating app, Catch's users are some of the most accepting and progressive daters online. That's why they're sure to welcome the new "Open-Minded" category, where those who enjoy truly unique arrangements will be able to find their other half (or third). Some of the most popular are secret benefit arrangements and sugar daddy/sugar baby relationships. It's a place where the truly adventurous will not be judged and instead have the opportunity to connect with other consenting adults who will be happy to find a like-minded lover.



Sugar dating is nothing new, but as alternative dating becomes more acceptable, so has the sugar daddy/sugar baby dynamic. The important difference that is now more apparent to the average person is that sugar dating is a mutually beneficial arrangement between two fully consenting adults. In today's world, loneliness is more prevalent than ever. At the same time, responsible and hard-working adults find themselves in precarious positions where basic necessities can be hard to come by. Sugar daddy dating is bringing happiness, relief, and real companionship to many. Websites like seeking.com and secretbenefits.com attempt to help with these connections, but there's an easier way with the Catch app.



The new "Open-Minded" section doesn't cater only to those seeking sugar dating. It's also a great place for anyone with unique preferences to find like-minded individuals. It's where daters can connect with someone to make that long-standing desire they've been too afraid to pursue finally come to life. In dating apps that only have profiles, bringing up such a topic may be awkward. Thanks to the personals-type ad feature, daters know that the person contacting them is equally open-minded and shares that interest.



Additionally, Catch offers more specific categories, ranging from "Women Seeking Men" and "Men Seeking Men" to "Friends with Benefits" and "Couples Seeking More." With so many options, Catch streamlines the process of alternative dating like no other app.



About Catch

Catch is quickly becoming the preferred app for alternative daters. Inclusivity, acceptance, and discretion are at the core of their values. Adding a Craigslist-like personals section to the common profile-based dating app interface sets Catch apart and brings a familiar feel that its users truly appreciate.



Contact:

Zack, Founder

#1 213-375-3998

Feedback@catchpersonals.com

Website: https://www.catchpersonals.com/

App store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/id1440557472

Google play store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.catch.fwbhookupapp