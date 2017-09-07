Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2017 --Thomas Williams and Arlen Van Draanen welcomed wind energy clients and partners to the Alternative Energy Advisors Wind Energy Conference in Houston, TX. Topics covered global wind energy industry growth and development opportunities and new and anticipated changes in the regulatory environment. AEA partners also discussed advances in wind energy technology efficiency and capital and soft cost control.



Thomas Williams, President of Alternative Energy Advisors said, "We are encouraged by the continued growth of wind energy projects globally and are excited by the opportunities this growth presents to our partners and clients." Williams continued, "We are grateful for the opportunity to assist our clients in capitalizing on these opportunities as we are dedicated to assist in meeting the full range of our partners' objectives." Arlen Van Draanen said, "Alternative Energy Advisors is very pleased to provide consulting, engineering and advisory services to the renewable energy industry and we are proud to provide support to our clients and partners in a timely and cost-efficient manner." Van Draanen continued, "Alternative Energy Advisors recognizes the importance of wind energy in providing a broad mix of renewable power globally and we are proud of the practical expertise AEA brings to the industry."



About Alternative Energy Advisors

Alternative Energy Advisors offers full service consulting, engineering and advisory services to the Alternative and Renewable Energy Industry. The company has expertise with Wind, Solar, Geothermal, Biofuels, Biogas and Biomass to Energy Projects. Services offered cover a full range of capabilities including Technology Development and Optimization, Project Development, Project Finance, Project Construction and Project Start-up and Operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.