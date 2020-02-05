Alternative Energy Industry - What Is It?

Bolingbrook, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2020 --What exactly is the alternative third-party energy industry? Think of it like a cell phone plan. Customers have an iPhone from Apple but purchase it through Sprint, Verizon or others.



A utility company is a company that owns the poles and wires. They purchase (sometimes produce) natural gas or electricity, and they deliver it to your home, business and more. A supplier, on the other hand, can purchase directly from the market, deliver it to the utility and the utility delivers it to you to use. In the alternative energy industry, customers keep his or her current utility but the energy is purchased and managed through a third-party company.



Here's how it works: a third-party energy supplier buys energy from main companies such as, Exelon, Exxon Mobile and more. Then, they sell that energy to consumers to offer customers peace of mind security on their energy bill. The customers utility delivers the energy to the customer.



What are some perks of going through a third-party company?



Separate from Utility Companies: One of the main reasons third-party energy suppliers exist is to offer an alternative to traditional utility companies. In order to pose a viable alternative to the traditional way people have purchased their natural gas and electricity, third-party energy suppliers must go above and beyond to attract customers. Often, third-party energy suppliers will offer more flexible energy agreements than utilities, with more options for consumers. Also, to demonstrate a meaningful difference between themselves and utilities, third-party energy suppliers often invest heavily in customer service with perks, such as rewards and feeling valued within the company. Unlike utilities, they aren't handed their customers, so they work harder to earn them and keep them.



Fixed-Rate Energy Plans: Most utilities offer what are known as variable-rate energy plans. Under these plans, customers purchase their natural gas or electricity at a price that varies depending on the current market price. As the current market price is constantly in flux in response to changing energy demands, customers are always paying a different amount for their natural gas and electricity. Third-party energy suppliers, by contrast, offer what are known as fixed-rate energy plans and other options. On a fixed-rate plan, customers and the energy supplier agree on a set rate for a duration that usually runs between six months and three years. Then, no matter what the current market price of natural gas and electricity is, customers pay the set price per unit. This provides customers peace of mind that their energy is in good hands.



Energy Innovation: For decades, the only option natural gas and electricity customers had was to purchase their energy from their local utility monopoly. That changed as states restructured their markets to allow third-party suppliers. Now, these new companies are coming up with creative ways to handle the changes occurring in the modern energy industry.



Who is Santanna Energy?



There are hundreds of uses for Natural Gas and Electricity in a home.. such as taking a warm shower, cooking dinner for the family, drying the laundry, warming a home, keeping beverages cold and chilling a home when it is too hot are just a few examples of many!! They know they have to USE it, might as well CHOOSE it! Santanna Energy Services is an alternative Natural Gas and Electricity provider that serves thousands of residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional customers in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Pennsylvania.



Santanna Energy Services has been around for over 31 years. Santanna Energy understands the industry and knows what customers are looking for. Santanna wants to make a house feel like a home. It is easy to switch, with no service interruption and the current utility will continue to deliver and service each product!



Santanna Energy has cost-effective plans for Natural Gas and Electric that offer fixed prices as well as other options. There is no service interruption and the current provider remains for service and delivery. At Santanna Energy Services, the fixed rate plans help secure a monthly energy bill by locking in a low price that never increases for the duration of a customers contract of 3, 6, 12 or 18 months depending on the product. Many customers like the price security of a Fixed Rate Plan because the price is secured for the term whereas variable plans may fluctuate up or down each month.



So why choose Santanna Energy? Santanna values their customers – offering unique customer rewards for benefits like shopping, dining, travel AND a NEW customer referral program as well as tremendous customer service. In the New Customer Rewards Program, customers can earn $25 a month in rewards dollars - that's $300 a YEAR! The best part – the rewards never expire! Santanna Energy strives every day to be the best they can be for their customers Energy needs!



Make an impact on the lives of others!



