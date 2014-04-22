Topeka, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2014 --The American Holistic Nurses Association (AHNA) will be hosting a presentation entitled “Coaching for Joy, Health, and Success: A Holistic, Integral Approach,” on Sunday June 8, 2014 from 1:30-5:30 p.m. at its 34th annual conference in Portland, Oregon.



This exciting educational workshop and lecture brings together beginning, intermediate, and advanced holistic practitioners looking to benefit from a crash course in coach training. Coach training lends itself to professionals in a wide range of disciplines and regardless of background.



“The important thing” says lecturer Dr. Linda Bark “is that the participant seeks to create an environment of positive change in the lives of others.”



Workshop participants will be exposed to time-tested coaching techniques intended to:



- Explore what makes each person unique

- Speed up the positive changes each person can potentially use to improve their life

- Minimize mistakes and false starts



The seminar’s theories and practices are supported by substantial field evidence, and will deliver a concentrated dose of clinical, organizational and leadership skills particularly suited to health professionals. Registered nurses, health practitioners, and health coaches are all actively encouraged to attend, regardless of their participation in the AHNA conference.



Dr. Bark’s half-day presentation will be held immediately after the formal ending of the international conference workshop being held at the Portland (OR) Marriott Downtown Waterford hotel.



Attendees will earn 3.5 contact nursing education hours at a price of $140.00. AHNA’s Education Provider Committee is accredited as a provider of continuing nursing education by the American Credentialing Center’s COA. Provider Approved by the California Board of Registered Nursing, Provider #10442.



Those interested in attending this presentation and other portions of the AHNA conference can do so online at www.ahna.org/register.



About the Conference Speaker

The workshop speaker for the event is Dr. Linda Bark, Ph.D., RN, Master Certified Coach, and a Board Certified Nurse Coach who has spent the past 15 years as a national coach and trainer and 20+ years in her own coaching practice.



Dr. Bark’s innovative coaching style is renowned for helping to create a learning experience that empowers people while helping them feel and maintain a sense of ease, fun, and fulfillment. She is also recognized throughout the holistic healthcare community as author of The Wisdom of the Whole. Her book was named 2012 Book of the Year for Professional Development and Issues by the American Journal of Nursing.



About the AHNA Annual Conference

The American Holistic Nurses Association (AHNA) is holding their 34th Annual Conference, “Through the Looking Glass: A Vision of Holistic Leadership,” June 5-8, 2014 at the Portland Marriott Downtown Waterfront in Portland, OR.



The purpose of this conference is to enable holistic nurses to develop and refine knowledge and skills designed to consciously impact healthcare transformation. Holistic nurses will leave this conference with an awareness of internal and external environments and an increased commitment to a collective voice for healing. Attendees will also enjoy early morning activities such as Yoga and Qigong and can participate in a silent auction and optional Portland tours, including: Rose Festival Events, a Healing Gardens Tour and Guided Walking Tours of the Portland area.



Speakers this year include the following:

- Keynote speaker, Dr. Christine Tanner, RN, PhD, FAAN - is the Interim Dean and A.B. Youmans Spaulding Distinguished Professor at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) School of Nursing.



- Endnote speaker, Bonnie Wesorick, RN, MSN, FAAN - is the Founder and Chairman Emeritus of the Clinical Practice Model Resource Center (CPMRC).



- Veda Andrus, EdD, MSN, RN, HNC – served as Founder and President/CEO of Seeds and Bridges Center for Holistic Nursing Education along with co-creating The Certificate Program in Holistic Nursing.



- Linda Lewis, RN, MSA, NEA-BC, FACHE - the Director of the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) and its internationally acclaimed Magnet Recognition Program.



- Marie Shanahan, BSN, RN, HNC - is the founder and President of The Birch Tree Center for Healthcare Transformation.



AHNA strives to give conference attendees endless opportunities. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with holistic colleagues and gain new contacts in a refreshing way. Attendees will also have the opportunity to check out the Exhibit Hall, where they will examine and evaluate the latest developments in services, modalities and equipment in the holistic field, presented and sponsored by top exhibitors. Up to 19 contact hours are available for nurses through education sessions, which provide valuable clinical information and new nursing knowledge.



All are welcome to attend: staff, nurses, educators, administrators and other healthcare practitioners from all specialties. Experience the healing value of holistic community, networks, sharing circles and mentorship.



For more information about the conference, please visit www.ahna.org/Conference. The conference brochure can be found online at http://www.ahna.org/Portals/4/docs/Conference/brochure.pdf.



About AHNA

Since its founding in 1981, the American Holistic Nurses Association (AHNA) – a non-profit professional membership organization headquartered in Topeka, KS - has increasingly become the definitive global voice for holistic nursing for registered nurses and other holistic healthcare professionals around the globe.



The organization’s primary mission is to advance holistic healthcare by increasing awareness, education and both professional and personal community-building among nurses, other healthcare professionals, and the public.



Over the past 34 years AHNA has consistently delivered valuable resources, improved educational tools, and offered superior networking opportunities to a vibrant and expanding universe of healthcare professionals. AHNA currently services almost 4,500 members through 130 local chapters/networks both in the U.S. and abroad.



Holistic nursing is recognized by the American Nurses Association as an official nursing specialty with both a defined scope and standards of practice.



The American Holistic Nurses Association’s Education Provider Committee is accredited as a provider of continuing nursing education by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Commission (ANCC) on Accreditation.