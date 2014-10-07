Alternative Investment Company Launch Ethical, Green Corporate Bond

Sunderland, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/07/2014 --Crystal Investments is a new investment company that will offer investors from around the world the opportunity to invest in ethical, sustainable UK investment projects. The company say they believe the key to their success will be their very high degree of specialist knowledge and the deep understanding of investor requirements that they have gained through years of research. Crystal Investments say, “Whilst concentrating on ‘Green’ offerings, we will provide a unique investment opportunity representing real and growing value in today’s tumultuous times.”



Crystal Investment Holdings say that they pride themselves on their ability to nurture long term relationships with investors and finance intermediaries, the company say it is their belief that good relationships are at the heart of developing high quality investment products.



With climate change concerns and increasing political tension there is much talk of green and sustainable energy at the moment, many investors see green energy investments as ethical and believe that such investments have growth potential. One large fund, The Rockefeller Brothers Fund recently pledged to divest from fossil fuel investments, the funds goal is to reduce exposure to coal and tar sands. The Rockefeller Brothers Fund said in a statement that they aim to reduce coal and tar sands exposure to less than one percent of the funds total portfolio by the end of this year.



About Crystal Investments

Crystal Investments say on their about page, “The current economic climate has generated and required the need for tailored innovative investment solutions that are founded on solid fundamentals. Crystal Investments, through an extensive analytical process, are proud of their innovative solutions to the problems faced by investors in the current global market uncertainty.”



The company say their first bond offering will be for Wind Turbines in the UK, this bond will generate investors a fixed return of 7% per annum. The company's green corporate bond products will offer investors a fixed rate of return whilst securing their investment, investors will get all their invested capital back within 10 years.



The company's sustainability study suggests their bonds will be suitable for income and pension investors, their bonds are approved for SIPP, SASS, QROP, Group Pensions and other self-administered schemes.