Altitude Web Consulting Now Offers Free SEO Audit Tool

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2015 --Altitude Web Consulting, an online marketing business in Scottsdale, AZ, has announced that they have recently launched their free audit tool. This tool can be used by anybody and delivers free and no obligation results. It is designed to show people what the current status of their website is, and what they could do in order to improve it. Altitude Web Consulting encourages everybody to use it.



"A lot of businesses think they have engaged in excellent SEO practices," says a representative from Altitude Web Consulting. "They have great content, have thought about their keywords, kept their site relevant and up to date, and more. Yet they don't check whether or not their efforts have worked. Our audit will show them what they are doing right and what they can improve on. Naturally, we also offer all the services they could possibly need to improve on what they have done so far."



As can be seen on Altitude Web Consulting's page, https://altitudewebconsulting.com/scottsdale-seo/, the company guarantees that they can get anything on the first page of Google. In fact, for them, it is not a question of 'if', but rather a question of 'when'. They have a number of important tools at their disposal to achieve that, and these tools are available for those who use the free SEO audit and then decide to sign up to have their results improved.



The work that the company has done so far has been greatly appreciated by their many clients. "I had previously worked with an excellent web designer and SEO expert and we thought we were on a roll," says one happy customer. "However, our efforts were not translating into results at all. I completed the free SEO audit and it was really interesting to see which bits we had missed from our strategy. I immediately hired Altitude Web Consulting to fix the problems and the results have been tremendous. I finally have a website that actually gets found. Couldn't recommend these guys enough."



The company uses a unique formula to help people improve their SEO results. They focus 40% on optimization and 60% on link building. Putting these two together equates in a 100% return on investment. On the company's website, there are a number of graphs depicting the impressive results they have achieved in the past, which really do show that they are serious about and good at what they do.



