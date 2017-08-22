Altomonte's Italian Market Celebrates National Peach Pie Day with a Pie Eating Contest

Doylestown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2017 --Altomonte's Italian Market is hosting their First Annual Peach Pie Eating Contest in honor of National Peach Pie Day on Thursday, August 24th, 2017. The event will begin at 11:15am. Admission is free and there is no limit to the amount of spectators welcome. In addition to the contest, there will be peach items highlighted across the store in honor of the holiday.



Ten pre-selected contestants will be compete head to head for the ultimate grand prize of free lunch on weekdays throughout the month of September at Altomonte's in Doylestown and the title of our Peach Pie Champion! All contestants will be able to redeem a free lunch on one weekday in September simply for participating.



Altomonte's encourages spectators to stay for lunch after the event is over. In addition to their Deli and Sandwich Counter, they also offer Pizza, Pre-prepared Salads, Sushi and more. You can either take your meal to go or enjoy in their Cafe seating area. The Daily Lunch Special on Thursday, August 24th will be their "Sofishticated" Hoagie.



"This is an exciting event unlike anything we have ever hosted before," says Maria Nappi, Co-Owner of Altomonte's Italian Market. "Whether you will be a contestant or a spectator, it is sure to be fun afternoon with lots of smiles and food, of course!"



About Altomonte's Italian Market

We take great pride in preparing meals for our customers. We are a family market and we use the same natural ingredients and techniques that we do in our own home. Therefore our mission is to provide our customers the freshest, highest quality food in a pleasant atmosphere – just like mom used to do at home. You will find many of those ingredients on our store shelves so you can bring a bit of Italy to your home. Together, your friends and family will think you went to Italy to shop.