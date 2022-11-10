Piscataway, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2022 --MASA Architectural Canopies, the national leader in the business of building shading and canopy projections for more than two decades, now offers their Alumiframe Canopy design for building and business owners. This canopy will provide you with a long-lasting yet lightweight canopy that can be used virtually anywhere on your building. These alumiframe canopies can be used over doorways, walkways, loading docks, windows, and more.



The alumiframe canopy system is constructed with aluminum which provides great strength while at the same time being lightweight as well as not being susceptible to rusting degradation. This alumiframe canopy can cover long spans, such as over multiple loading docks, without having to worry about sagging from the increased weight as the extends longer and longer.



The alumiframe canopy is easy to attach to both existing buildings as well as new construction. These canopies, when mounted to buildings, will offer protection from the weather when it is placed over entrance doors as well as windows. Because these canopies are constructed from aluminum they will last for many years virtually maintenance-free.



These canopies provide a great canvas to add a business name and/or logo to provide additional advertising 24/7 for a business. With a wide range of color options available, the alumiframe canopy can be a nice splash of color against the building or can match the color of a building as well. They can be used in a variety of settings and applications.



One of the options for placement of the alumiframe canopy system is for loading docks. When being used to load or unload trucks, there is a gap between the building and the trailer, offering the ability to have rain, snow, and other weather to affect the process. Rain can quickly make surfaces slick leading to accidents that otherwise don't need to happen.



MASA Architectural Canopies is the national leader in building aluminum awnings for different applications. The alumiframe canopy system allows for long spans with lightweight and rust-free.



About MASA Architectural Canopies

MASA Architectural Canopies is an experienced team of energetic, and original professionals that have been in the business of building shading and canopy projections for more than two decades. MASA is the only company certified in each state to provide sealed engineered plans and drawings with guarantees. Learn more at www.architecturalcanopies.com.