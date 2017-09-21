Woonsocket, RI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2017 --DCHN, LLC will be exhibiting at the Design-2-Part (D2P) show in Marlborough, MA on September 27 and 28, 2017 at booth # 210. As an industry leader in innovative anodizing and fine metal finishing, DCHN will demonstrate its full-service capabilities focused on aluminum anodizing, hard coat, and passivation, among other finishing services. D2P shows are scheduled throughout the year at locations around the U.S. They are the largest design and contract manufacturing events in the country. At the Marlborough, MA show, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) will learn first-hand from DCHN representatives about viable metal finishing solutions and technologies and their applications for reusable aluminum parts that are exposed to corrosive environments. Representatives of the Precision Coating PTFE division will also be present at the booth.



Attendees can learn about DCHN's streamlined, managed solutions in bundled anodic coating packages that include in-house SANFORDPRINT™ embedded printing, epoxy ink, and laser-marking services.



DCHN representatives will be available to discuss the benefits of MICRALOX®, a patented anodic coating with a microcrystalline barrier that revolutionizes aluminum anodizing. Developed and licensed by Sanford Process Corporation, MICRALOX® (microcrystalline aluminum anodic coating) is designed specifically for applications where conventional and hard coat anodizing fail to protect the finish from corrosion, chemical attack, and steam discoloration. While it retains typical anodic coating properties, such as abrasion resistance, hardness/chip resistance, and dielectric properties, it is extremely stable in harsh environments. It is an ideal finishing solution for challenging applications, such as medical devices, that require periodic cleaning, sterilization, harsh chemicals, detergents, and exposure to corrosive galvanic environments. MICRALOX® protects the aluminum and eliminates the need for chromium seals, plastic coatings, or the use of more expensive metals. MICRALOX® can also be dyed in a range of bright and vibrant colors.



David DiBiasio, VP of sales at DCHN and Precision Coating Company said, "There are many factors to consider when designing parts to be anodized, especially when used in high-performance applications in challenging environments. It is critical that OEMs understand the processing parameters, because they impact the time-to-market schedule and overall project cost significantly. The D2P show provides us with a great platform to share our anodizing and our PTFE coating expertise at our Precision Coating division. We will demonstrate the benefits of MICRALOX® and our additional proprietary coatings over other anodizing products."



Attendees can register here for free admission.



About DCHN, LLC

As the largest aluminum anodizing and hard coater on the East Coast of the United States, DCHN has a broad range of production capabilities, starting at lab testing, to pilot and development, through production. Each production line has a wide variety of capabilities to produce anodic coatings exactly to customers' diverse and challenging specifications. DCHN, a Katahdin company, operates one of the most complete and newest production line capabilities in the country.



DCHN has medical accreditation with ISO-13485:2003 2012, in addition to its continued accreditation for ISO-9001:2008. ISO-13485 represents the requirements that medical device manufacturers must incorporate into its management, engineering, distribution, and quality systems. Receiving ISO-13485 is another example of the on-going investment DCHN has made to better serve its medical customers by meeting their critical supply and quality system needs.



About Katahdin Industries

Katahdin Industries, Inc. (www.katahdin-inc.com) provides high-tolerance coating applications and specialized metal-finishing technology and services to the medical device and industrial markets through platform-focused subsidiaries including DCHN, Sanford Process, Precision Coating, and Precision Coating & Coated Fabrics, Tapes & Belts.