Woonsocket, RI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/03/2017 --DCHN, LLC will demonstrate its comprehensive range of in-house metal finishing capabilities at New England's premier manufacturing exposition, EASTEC, in West Springfield, MA, from May 16-18, 2017 (booth # 5645). DCHN is a leader in aluminum anodizing innovation, serving the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with a wide breadth of proprietary finishing solutions, including its revolutionary coating technology, MICRALOX®. MICRALOX® produces a long lasting, virtually indestructible surface that delivers dramatically superior chemical corrosion resistance and eliminates color fading due to super-heated steam, and is an excellent alternative to stainless steel, plastic, and other materials.



Dave DiBiasio, VP of Sales at DCHN states, "DCHN's investment in R&D, quality control, and processes is testament to the continued growth in demand for MICRALOX®. Coating isn't all we do. From design considerations, coating, and surface finishing to printing of parts for specific applications—we help manufacturers navigate the whole process. Visit us at booth #5645 and learn more about our full range of in-house anodizing services that can significantly save you time, money, and worry by eliminating the use of multiple suppliers."



Unlike traditional amorphous hard coat anodizing processes, the MICRALOX® anodizing process addresses the major problem of corrosion and fading in aluminum medical products due to washing, disinfecting, and other common sterilization methods. The FDA identified the need to improve the quality and effectiveness of reprocessing reusable medical devices as one of its top priorities in 2016. DCHN also helps manufacturers implement the Unique Device Identification (UDI) system, required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on medical devices. DCHN's bundled printing services ensure traceability and part identification when using conventional silkscreen printing, laser-marking techniques, or SANFORD PRINT—an embedded and indestructible print below the coating surface.



Tim Cabot, President of DCHN, said, "DCHN has significantly deepened and broadened its in-house R&D activities in its continuous commitment to provide customer-focused anodizing solutions that drive convenience and lower costs for their bottom line. As a finishing partner, we help OEMs realize their final product, focusing on the options that work for their unique specifications. We look forward to connecting with the manufacturing community at the EASTEC show and discussing our expanded capabilities to support products—from prototyping to high-volume commercial manufacturing—all under one roof, delivered per customer specifications."



For more information on DCHN and its in-house anodizing capabilities, visit www.d-chn.com.



About DCHN, LLC

As the largest aluminum anodizing and hard coater on the East Coast of the United States, DCHN, LLC, a Katahdin company, has a broad range of production capabilities, starting at lab testing, to pilot and development, through production. Each production line has a wide variety of capabilities to produce anodic coatings exactly to customers' diverse and challenging specifications. DCHN operates one of the most complete and newest production line capabilities in the country.



DCHN recently received the accreditation for ITAR, in addition to its continued accreditation for ISO-13485:2003 and ISO-9001:2008. ISO-13485 represents the requirements that medical device manufacturers must incorporate into their management, engineering, distribution, and quality systems. Receiving ISO-13485 is another example of the on-going investment DCHN has made to better serve its medical customers by meeting their critical supply and quality system needs.



About Katahdin Industries

Katahdin Industries (www.katahdin-inc.com) provides high-tolerance coating applications and specialized metal-finishing technology and services to the medical device and industrial markets through platform-focused subsidiaries including DCHN, Sanford Process, Precision Coating, and Precision Coating & Coated Fabrics, Tapes & Belts.