Piscataway, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/29/2022 --MASA Architectural Canopies, the national leader in the business of building shading and canopy projections for more than two decades, works with clients all over the country to provide effective yet attractive aluminum awnings with distinction. One of the more common but perhaps underappreciated options is aluminum awnings, and the team at MASA Architectural Canopies has helped hundreds of building owners enhance their buildings with aluminum awnings.



While it might seem like a new phenomenon, aluminum awnings have been in use for residential and commercial buildings for at least 70 years. They were used to shade windows from the intense sunlight, which helped to mitigate the heat generated indoors. When air conditioning wasn't as prevalent, this was one way to keep interior spaces cooler.



Aluminum awnings provide the same protection from the sun today as they always have, yet there are much more modern designs and a wider array of colors and styles to choose from. Awnings also provided a way to protect windows and doors from rain and snow. This in turn helped to extend the longevity of windows and doors, which added up to a cost savings from having to replace them as quickly.



Aluminum awnings can last for decades because they are so well built, where fabric ones just won't last that long. Aluminum awnings are low-maintenance options for any building. If customers live in northern climates, they will likely need to take down their fabric awnings to ensure that they won't be damaged in the harsh cold weather.



Aluminum is one of the most recycled materials in the country, and our aluminum awnings are no different. Not only does an aluminum awning help you to reduce your energy usage, but they are a sustainable product made from recycled materials, which itself uses less energy than producing new aluminum.



MASA Architectural Canopies is the national leader in building custom canopies for different applications. These aluminum awnings provide great benefits that attracts attention.



