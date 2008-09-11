Aluminum Bottles from CCL Container Capture the Essence of Embodi

Hermitage, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2008 -- Embodi is the all-natural health drink that invites consumers to live longer, live better, and also benefit from the many qualities of aluminum bottles. For the ideal package for this unique drink, CCL Container delivered.



According to Dan Waters, CEO of Vitalita Nutritional Products, Embodi is the only drink to provide health-conscious consumers with all the antioxidant benefits of red wine, without the alcohol. “Our packaging decision was driven by more than the shelf impact of aluminum bottles,” says Waters. “It was driven by three key factors: The package had to protect Embodi’s unique antioxidants from deteriorating UV rays; it had to be easy for consumers to recycle; and we wanted a bottle that was environmentally friendly to transport. Aluminum is the only medium that fit all of these criteria.”



The company that ultimately fulfilled all of Embodi’s package requirements was CCL Container. Since the debut of the aluminum bottle in 2003, CCL has been on the forefront of new product introductions in every beverage category. Its durable, re-sealable, fast chilling, aluminum bottles continue to increase in popularity as the number one consumer-friendly alternative to plastic and glass.



“An aluminum bottle was a natural for Embodi’s target market,” says Charlie Herrmann, vice president of sales and marketing for CCL Container. “In addition to offering high impact graphics not possible on glass, aluminum bottles are 100% recyclable, an important consideration for the health-conscious and environmentally responsible.”



”We spent a very long time searching for the right packaging partner to help us launch Embodi,” says Waters. “Our research concluded that CCL Container is on the cutting edge of aluminum container development. Most important, as a small beverage company competing amongst giants, we never felt as though we were getting anything but the best service from CCL. As we moved production and delivery dates multiple times, CCL was accommodating every step of the way, delivering our bottles on time and on budget.”

The initial feedback on the product and the packaging in the marketplace has been exceptionally positive according to Embodi executives. “Consumers have, in fact, been buying far more product than was anticipated,” says Waters.



Embodi is available in Whole Foods stores nationwide. It currently comes in three flavors, with more in development, all of which will most likely remain in an aluminum container according to Waters.



CCL Container is North America’s leading manufacturer of recyclable aluminum aerosol cans and bottles for a broad range of market sectors, including beverage and foods, personal care, health care, household and automotive. All of CCL’s bottles are available in a choice of industry standard re-sealable closure systems and offer the added option of food-grade internal and external linings to protect product taste and purity. The company’s manufacturing facilities are located in Hermitage, PA, Penetang, ONT and Mexico City, Mexico. All facilities are ISO 9002 Registered.



To learn more about CCL Container’s aluminum beverage bottle, please visit: http://www.bottlecan.com.



For a down loadable version of this release and photos, please

visit: http://www.cclcontainermedia.com/pr/pr-embodi.html



For more information about Embodi, please visit: http://www.drinkembodi.com



For more information on CCL’s products and services, please contact:



Charlie Herrmann

VP Sales & Marketing

CCL Container

One Llodio Drive

Hermitage, PA 16148

Tel: (724) 981-4420

Fax: (724) 981-7226

E-mail: cherrmann@cclind.com

