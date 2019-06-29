Aluminum Fencing – The New Go-to for Homeowners

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2019 --The days of the white picket fence could be numbered. Although synonymous with the American dream, the fence itself falls a bit short in terms of practicality. For busy homeowners who want a functional, attractive solution that's low maintenance, the team at QS Fencing says metal pickets are an attractive residential fencing solution that's picking up speed. For more, go to: http://www.qsfencing.ca/aluminum-fence/



An aluminum fence is ideal for a sundeck, balcony, pool, or staircase. It can be used as an effective perimeter around the pool, or to enclose pets or children in the yard. In addition, these fences add to curb appeal by enhancing the front of a property or driveway.



QS Fencing Ltd. will work one-on-one to determine the best type of aluminum fence for a property. By considering the intended purpose, the fence will be selected carefully and assembled using the right aluminum posts, rails, pickets, and spacers to suit different properties and budgets.



For those looking for solutions that guarantee longevity, aluminum fencing can be ordered with a low maintenance powder coat finish to enhance its appearance with no rusting, rotting, or repainting required. This is particularly useful for home designers who may be working to capture a specific aesthetic.



For homeowners, general contractors, and government agencies, the team at QS Fencing Ltd. are pleased to provide an expert opinion on the best choices for commercial and residential fencing in Vancouver.



To learn more or request a quote, call (604) 777-3057 or email info@qsfencing.ca.



About QS Fencing

Established in 2010, QS Fencing is a family-owned business that aims to provide quality products and superior service. It is a Vancouver residential and commercial fencing company that is licensed and insured. All employees are WCB insured as well. QS Fencing serves the geographical areas of Vancouver, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Maple Ridge, Richmond, Surrey, and Delta, BC. To learn more, visit http://www.qsfencing.ca or call (604) 777-3057.



QS Fencing

Sebastien

(604) 777-3057

Company Website: http://www.qsfencing.ca