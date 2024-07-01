Piscataway, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2024 --It might be a walkway the goes between a parking garage and a hospital, or it could be an outdoor rail station loading and unloading area. Whatever the situation is, chances are that an aluminum walkway cover is over the walkway, and MASA Architectural Canopies likely made it. They have been providing a range of aluminum walkway covers and canopies for decades to building owners, businesses, municipalities, and other organizations. When looking at the different options available for providing a covering for these kinds of walkways, their aluminum walkway covers typically win out for several different reasons. Contact them today to learn more about the advantages of aluminum canopies and walkway covers.



Compared to other materials, aluminum provides great attributes such as strength as well as pliability, at a much lower cost than other materials. This makes aluminum an ideal material that can be formed into nearly any shape and size for a variety of different purposes. Aluminum is also weather resistant and does not rust, unlike steel that needs to be treated against rust. As steel rusts, it loses strength and integrity, but aluminum does not suffer from this issue.



Because of the rust-free aspect of aluminum walkway covers, it means that they are very low maintenance. This makes them a great addition to a variety of spaces where it is important to have protection from the weather, but not worry about the longevity of the structure. And because they are light weight, it doesn't require any major investments into support structures.



The Alumiframe product line is what is typically used for these aluminum walkway covers. It features an aluminum box frame that can be made into nearly any shape and size desired. Over this, the frame is skinned with aluminum sheets that can be made with a wide range of colors to match any needs. Shapes can include full gable style, half barrel shape, and even the possibility of creating a custom design shape that can make it truly a unique brand.



Their aluminum walkway covers can be fit in a wide range of locations and have whatever style that is desired. With their durable, yet light weight construction, MASA Architectural Canopies will provide clients with a structure that will be a long-term investment that requires minimal maintenance and will be aesthetically pleasing. Contact them today to see their existing design ideas or bring a vision and they can make it happen.



About MASA Architectural Canopies

MASA Architectural Canopies is an experienced team of energetic, and original professionals that have been in the business of building shading and canopy projections for more than two decades. MASA Architectural Canopies is the only company certified in each state to provide sealed engineered plans and drawings with guarantees. Learn more at www.architecturalcanopies.com.