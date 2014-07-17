Always Professional in Moving Helps the Society of St. Vincent DePaul

Gilbert, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2014 --Always Professional in Moving, a moving company in Gilbert, AZ, actively participates in fundraisers and philanthropic events to benefit the community. This year alone they have held a fundraiser for animals in the shelter as well as participated in a color run to benefit an after school youth program.



On top of that, they regularly donate furniture to The Society of St. Vincent DePaul at least three times a year. Due to their close relationship with the organization, Always Professional in Moving was able to help secure a $1500 donation to the charity. This donation was made by Enterprise Rent-A-Car on behalf of Always Professional in Moving.



Like Always Professional in Moving, Enterprise actively gives back to the community in various ways. One such way they do this is by donating to a premium customer’s preferred charity or philanthropic organization. Since Always Professional in Moving often rents trucks from Enterprise whenever their own trucks aren’t available, they’ve been able to form a successful partnership, one which Enterprise recognized by honoring them with the recent donation to the Society of St. Vincent DePaul.



