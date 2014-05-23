Always Professional in Moving Holds Fundraiser to Benefit Abandoned Animals

Gilbert, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2014 --During the month of April local Gilbert moving company Always Professional in Moving, Inc. held a fundraiser to benefit the animals of Friends For Life Animal Rescue, an animal rescue and pet adoption center.



With a bulldog for a mascot, it’s no surprise that Always Professional in Moving has a special affection for animals. After learning about Friends for Life from a family friend, owner Bernadette Lavigne knew she had to help.



Bernadette and her team decided to offer a 5-10% discount to any customer who was willing to donate food, bedding, or blankets to the animal shelter.



As a pet owner herself, Bernadette knows how much animals depend on humans not only for survival, but for health and happiness.



“There’s a lot of animals out there that don’t have homes that really just need someone to love and care for them,” says Lavigne.



While Always Professional in Moving holds fundraisers throughout the year, this is the first time they have partnered with Friends for Life. However, it won’t be their last. Bernadette envisions more fundraisers like this in the future and even has plans for this to become an annual event.



About Always Professional in Moving, Inc.

Always Professional in Moving, Inc. is a family-owned-and-operated moving company with over 20 years of experience, and has been serving residents and businesses with an unsurpassed level of integrity and professionalism.



