Always Professional in Moving Participates in Color Dash

Gilbert, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2014 --Color Dash events and 5k races are all the buzz right now and Always Professional in Moving got in on the action, participating in The Color Dash in Chandler.



As a company, they wanted to help a worthy cause by working as a team to complete a tremendous feat: running or, as some of the employees said, walking a 5k.



On May 17, 2014, Always Professional in Moving attended and participated in the event, joining more than 1,000 other runners as they pushed their bodies to the limit, all the while covered in multicolored cornstarch.



Owner Bernadette Lavigne spoke for the team saying, “We absolutely had a good time. I’m not one to run marathons or anything like that, but it was for a great cause and it was worth every minute of our time.”



Always Professional in Moving was proud to be a part of such a charitable event, with donations reaching more than $15,000. The contributions went to ICAN, an east valley organization dedicated to the youth of the valley and their success through free programs designed to empower and motivate the youth to be productive members of the community.



